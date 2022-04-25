Posted: Apr 25, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A Coffeyville man is arrested in Caney on drug charges over the weekend.

According to information from the Caney Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call at the Garden Walk Apartments on Sunday morning. Contact was made with 48-year-old Jarod Johnston, who had previously been criminal trespassed from the property from a previous incident at this location.

It is alleged that Johnston resisted arrest for criminal trespass. He was later transported to the Montgomery County Jail in Independence, Kansas.

Upon being searched by jail personnel Johnston was found to be concealing on his body individual packets of what later tested positive for methamphetamine. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana, which was individually packaged.

Johnston is being held on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute hallucinogenic or marijuana.

Criminal trespass.

Interference with Law Enforcement Officer.

Possession with intent to Distribute opiate opium narcotic certain stimulant.

Traffic Contraband in Correctional Facility.

Intro firearms/explosives/controlled substance on grounds.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.