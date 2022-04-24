Posted: Apr 24, 2022 6:14 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2022 8:00 PM

Max Gross

UPDATE: The boy has been located according to Nowata Police.

--------------------------

A missing child has been reported by the Nowata Police Department.

Tyler Kelly, age 10, approximately 4 foot 7 inches tall, 75 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt with the planet earth on it, black sweat pants and blue/white tennis shoes in the North West part of the City of Nowata, possibly traveling East.