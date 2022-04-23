News
Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 12:00 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2022 12:05 PM
Firefighters Battle Flames Through Heavy Wind Gusts
Ty Loftis
High wind gusts overnight kept local firefighters busy, as several fires started up across the area. The Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 responded to a two story house fire and another at an assisted living facility. Everyone was able to make it out OK.
In addition to those two fires, the Bartlesville C-Shift responded to several medical calls.
(Photo Courtesy of Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 Facebook Page.)
