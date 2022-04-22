Posted: Apr 22, 2022 3:20 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is likely to sign a bill next week that would give incentives to larger companies to come to Oklahoma. What lawmakers are calling the LEAD Act, would take nearly 700 million taxpayer dollars and incentivize those large companies to come to the state.

For companies to qualify, they have to spend more than $3.6 billion on building the facility and they would have certain employment markers to meet within a given year. Panasonic and Canoo are two corporations believed to be interested in these incentives. Stitt had this to say regarding the possibility of moving forward:

“I applaud my colleagues in the Legislature, who voted overwhelmingly to passing the LEAD Act with bipartisan support and ensure Oklahoma is positioned to be globally competitive and secure the biggest economic development project in our State's history.”

Stitt is expected to sign the legislation on Monday.