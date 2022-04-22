Posted: Apr 22, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2022 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused in a stabbing incident that left two people dead appeared in Washington County court on Friday. Dustin Blackfeet was present for the felony status docket in front district judge Linda Thomas.

Blackfeet is facing one count of murder in the first degree and one of assault & battery with intent to kill. It is alleged that Blackfeet stabbed three people at a Bartlesville residence. Charles Ford and Andrea Long died due to injuries sustained in the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be pursuing additional charges through Federal Court for the alleged homicide of Long, due to her being a Native American citizen.

A preliminary hearing date was set for July 19 on the charges that can be prosecuted in Washington County. Blackfeet remains in custody on a $2,000,000 bond with a condition of no contact with the surviving victim.