Posted: Apr 21, 2022 12:44 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Ascension St. John launches a 16-week Diabetes Prevention program beginning May 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The classes are held at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Healthy Lifestyles, 3400 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd., Suite 200 in Bartlesville.

Participants will learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of a healthy lifestyle. The program meets for 16 weekly sessions and then six monthly follow-up sessions.

Having prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose (sugar) levels are higher than normal—but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Prediabetes can lead to heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes, the most common form of diabetes.

Prediabetes can often be reversed. This structured lifestyle change program is intended for people who are at risk for diabetes or have pre-diabetes. Cost for the program is $60. Registration is required.

Register online at ascension-ok.regfox.com/diabetes-prevention-program. For questions or more information call 918.331.1143.