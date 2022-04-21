Posted: Apr 21, 2022 12:27 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 12:28 PM

"History Takes Flight" will be held this weekend in Coffeyville, Kansas.

The Emil Roesky Aviation Heritage Museum, located at Pfister Park, 2002 N. Buckeye Street, is celebrating its 30th anniversary on Saturday, April 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Lisa Brookover invites you to come out and see the museum. She says there will be a car show, a guest speaker, and much more. The Lion's Club will be serving up hot dogs, chips and drinks, too.

The event is free. Brookover says Funk airplanes were made in Coffeyville. She says you can check out the planes they have on site, which is rich in aviation history.

Normal hours for the Emil Roesky Aviation Heritage Museum include Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., or by appointment. You can schedule a visit by calling the Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce at 620.251.2550 or Brookover 620.251.2145.

