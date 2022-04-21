Posted: Apr 21, 2022 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 9:59 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department's Block Party and BBQ Cook-Off will take place this weekend.

Bartlesville City Councilman Paul Stuart says there will be plenty of fun for the whole family on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Stuart says there will be canine demonstrations, face painting, library card sign-ups, and more. He says Air-Evac and other emergency vehicle will be on site for the kiddos to see.

The events will stretch from Unity Square at 300 SE Adams Boulevard to the police station at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue across from the Bartlesville Public Library.

The BBQ Cook-Off contest will last from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If interested in the contest and want to win great prizes, call 918.338.4001 and speak with Sergeant Daniel Elkins.