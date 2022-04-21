Posted: Apr 21, 2022 8:03 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 8:03 AM

Tom Davis

Did you know Tri County Tech graduates earn an average of $18.03 per hour after completing one of our adult programs? If you’ve ever considered taking one of our adult programs, you won’t want to miss this event!

Appearing on COMMUN ITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech invited listeners to attend their Adult Open House on May 2, at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville with sessions at 5:30PM, 6:00PM, 6:30PM.

Jones said that you will learn a little bit about Tri County Tech, our programs, financial assistance, and life after graduation.

Each attendee will get a $200 TUITION VOUCHER to be used towards any adult full-time or flex program for the fall 2022 school year!