Posted: Apr 21, 2022 6:50 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2022 6:50 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday to catch us up on things affecting the state.

The Governor first talked about a project that could be a generational economic game-changer that my take place soon in the MidAmerica Industiral Park in Pryor, OK.

Although he would never mention the name of the company he hope to land, he did say that if the state legislature approves a few incentive measures that this company would employ thousands of Oklahomans and that suppliers would likely move in that would provide even more jobs.

He also mentions that early talks are underway to perhaps bring the manufacturing of computer chips to Oklahoma.

Stitt touted the state's economic diversity and also addressed some medical marijuana reforms he deems as very necessary.

