Posted: Apr 20, 2022 1:51 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 1:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,500 contribution to Paths to Independence.

Arvest local bank president Kim Moyer, commercial lender Chad Cox and Arvest Wealth Management investment officer Adam Hewett presented the check to Clair Bartley, executive director of Paths to Independence (PTI) along with PTI students Malcom Majors and Samuel Wind.

The funds will be used to support a PTI Job Training Program, an initiative supported by a Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX project. Students will be offered a unique opportunity to learn job skills while at the same time providing essential services to the community. This specific job program will allow PTI students to collect recyclable materials dropped off by community residents and businesses, and receive earnings through Replenish, a California-based recycling service. Proceeds from the recycling materials will go back to the job training program.

“It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to Paths to Independence,” said Moyer, who along with Cox and Hewett, is also a member of Leadership Bartlesville XXX. “The mission of providing support to students with autism spectrum disorders will be carried out through this opportunity for students to develop essential skills. Leadership Bartlesville Class XXX is thrilled to have been a part of this initiative.”

Paths to Independence is an accredited Pre-K through 12th grade private school designed to meet the needs of students with autism spectrum disorders. It is structured to provide instruction in all academic areas, communication, social skills, recreation, and independent living.

“We are appreciative of the Arvest Foundation's investment in our students' progress as they build valuable work skills and transition into the workforce," Bartley said. "PTI's partnership with Leadership Bartlesville Class 30 helped us grow our small recycle program, and along with the help of the Arvest Foundation, this project has become a community-wide effort.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.