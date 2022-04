Posted: Apr 20, 2022 12:52 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2022 12:52 PM

Ty Loftis

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a power outage occurred in Bartlesville causing just over 450 power outages. Power has since been restored to approximately 200 customers and PSO spokesperson Wayne Green says power should be fully restored by late afternoon.