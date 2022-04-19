Posted: Apr 19, 2022 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 19, 2022 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Buffalo Nickel Creative is looking for qualified applicants for an upcoming commercial set to be shot in and around Pawhuska next Wednesday and Thursday.

Nike N7 is coming to the area and is looking for Native American boys and girls aged 8-13 who can play basketball. They are also in need of one basketball player aged 18 to 30. Six young modern dancers are being requested for that Friday, as are five adult spectators.

If interested, send a head shot, age, phone number and position you are applying for to todd@buffalonickelcreative.com.