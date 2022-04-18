Posted: Apr 18, 2022 3:53 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 3:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Craig County Deputy and a Vinita Police Officer shot and killed a suspect who was waving a bow and arrow in a “threatening” way Monday morning.

Law enforcement was responding to a 911 call about a large piece of concrete on railroad tracks nearby. Investigators say the suspect, Guy Walker, lived on property near the tracks. A neighbor told our partners at News on 6 that Walker was putting concrete blocks on the tracks in an effort to derail trains.

Court records show Walker was charged in 2016 with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and trespassing railroad property. The court found Walker wasn’t competent to stand trial.

Once the OSBI is done with its investigation, it will be sent over to the District Attorney’s office, and the DA will decide if any charges will be filed.