Posted: Apr 18, 2022 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2022 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Additional security is coming to the Washington County Election Board after a request for the services receives approval.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House requested four more wireless panic buttons during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning. She said she had a quote from Glenn Security for the improved security upgrade.

The request was unanimously approved by the Washington County Commissioners. The Washington County Election Board is located at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. Their offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Later in the Commissioners' meeting, a request to approve the alcoholic beverage tax in the amount of $14,595.71 would be accepted. A resolution regarding the recipient of federal funds as established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, April 25, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.