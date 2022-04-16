News
Nowata
Nowata Class Days Airs on Real Country KRIG 104.9
Real Country KRIG 104.9 airs Nowata Class Days and spotlights 32 seniors from Nowata High School.
Nowata Class Days was made possible thanks to these local businesses:
- Totel CSI
- Patriot Chevrolet
- Regent Bank of Nowata
- West Fit
- Coffeyville Community College
- Arvest Bank
- Bartnet IP
- Pizza Hut
- Wisebean Coffee Company
- Oklahoma Wesleyan University
To listen to the full 2.5 hour program, click here.
