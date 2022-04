The Independence Community College Associate Professor of Music has been arrested on numerous charges.

The Independence Police Department arrested 53-year-old Lawrence Markiewicz on charges of rape, sexual intercourse with a physically powerless victim, aggravated sexual battery where the victim is mentally unstable and furnishing alcohol or CMB to a minor.

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond. Police Chief Jerry Harrison says the case has been turned over to the county prosecutor's office.