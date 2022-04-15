Posted: Apr 15, 2022 4:28 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 4:28 PM

Ty Loftis

A Washington County Democrat has announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by James Lankford.

Brandon Wade of Bartlesville made that declaration on Thursday and says he plans to work for the people of Oklahoma.

Wade, who says he has a calling to run for the open seat, will be focusing on education, affordable healthcare and women’s rights. If you would like to know more about Wade’s platform, you can call him at 918-977-0875. He is also working to get a website up and running.