Posted: Apr 15, 2022 11:28 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Nowata Police Department (NPD) releases a public service announcement after receiving calls from Union Pacific in regards to local youth in the City of Nowata playing "chicken" with a train.

NPD officials advise the public to not play chicken with a train. They do not want you to allow your children to play this game or race any locomotive making its way through Nowata.

Lastly, NPD officials state that you should not go around the railroad barriers when they are in the down position.