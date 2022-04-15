Posted: Apr 15, 2022 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 11:19 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Anthony Carpenter as a wanted individual in its latest Felon Friday post on social media.

Carpenter is wanted on a felony bench warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle after former felony conviction. If you have information in this matter you can call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE to leave anonymous tips. You can even leave tips at p3tips.com.

Any information that leads to an arrest is subject for a reward.

