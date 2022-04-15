Posted: Apr 15, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 10:19 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday, April 18th.

The Board will consider awarding just over $68,000 of ARPA funds to Denise Coyle-Ames with the Town of Prue to assist with a water project. They have been awarded a grant for this project as well. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney discusses what happens when the town experiences a water break.

There will also be discussion to consider signing a request form from Oklahoma LED that would lead to a lighting energy audit and analysis report to see how much it would cost to transform county buildings to LED.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.