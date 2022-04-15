Posted: Apr 15, 2022 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 10:25 AM

Garrett Giles

Two former Bartians living in Los Angeles release their first single.

The audio version of this song can be heard here.

Two brothers, Tim and Larry Boggs, formerly of Bartlesville, and their band in Los Angeles called “Karmic Jesters,” have released their first single.

Tim says the song is simply titled – “Stick It Up Putin,” an irreverent protest song directed toward a certain maniacal dictator that is currently invading the beautiful and peaceful country of Ukraine. He says the song is written in a comical musical style similar to what might have been played on the old "Dr. Demento Show" that was popular in the 70's and 80's – an unclassifiable toe-tapper with a pointed theme.

A few weeks ago when the war began, Tim felt compelled to write something to express his anger at the invasion but realized the time to write and record a new song might take many weeks or months to properly complete. Tim says Karmic Jesters was about to release another song on April Fools Day (a day they affectionately call "Jester Day"), when he realized that their intended first song "Stick It Up Baby" would make the perfect musical base for his desired protest song. He says he quickly rewrote the lyrics and re-recorded all the vocals and backing tracks to the already recorded music. Thus, "Stick It Up Baby" became "Stick It Up Putin," at least for now.

“We still plan to release ‘Baby’ on our debut album ‘retro-spective’ sometime this fall,” Tim says.

Tim and Larry have released "Stick It Up Putin" free of charge on the Karmic Jesters website here, but they ask people who listen to the song and want to support them to donate a few dollars to any worthy cause. Karmic Jesters’ have a donate button to send charitable donations to World Central Kitchen, an organization that helps feed people affected by war and other disasters including helping to feed people on the front lines in Ukraine. Their website is: wck.org.

Tim says they are just a couple of irreverent brothers who write and record silly songs in hopes of helping the world become a better place. He thanks you for any support you can give them and the people of Ukraine.