Posted: Apr 15, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Apr 15, 2022 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

It willl be a busy Easter weekend at Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastors Rando and Shiloh invited everyone to Jesus Burger on Sataurday and a speacil Easter service on Sunday.

Rando Gamble said the Jesus Burger indoors at the Get Real Ministries warming shelter behind FYC Convenience Store off 14th St. in Bartlesville Saturday at 6pm.

Shiloh Gamble said the Easter Sunday Service will feature a dramactic presentation of the Easter Story starting at 10:30am on Sunday at Get Real Ministries at 411 W 14th St. in Bartlesville.

The Gambles also announced that BMonthly magazine is presenting GraceFest On The Green Saturday, May 7th. This is a FREE concert beginning at 5:00 featuring Sanctus Real and the Our God Is Still The Same Tour, with Stars Go Dim and Tim Timmons. Plus hear music from local talents, Off the Grid, and B Wade.

You're invited to come enjoy great fellowship and delicious food from local food trucks. After the live music, kick back and watch the full feature movie, Greater.