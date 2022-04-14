News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Apr 14, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 2:03 PM
BPS: Sports Physicals and More Middle School Athletics
Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Bartlesville Public Schools will be adding additional 7th grade/middle school athletic opportunities.
7th grade teams will be added in football, girls’ basketball, and boys’ basketball. Middle school teams (7th & 8th combined) will be added in girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, and baseball.
Additional sport-specific information will be coming from the respective head coaches for each program in the coming weeks.
Required sports physicals for the 2022-23 school year will be offered at Bartlesville High School for middle school & high school athletes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Bring your $20 cash or check payable to ASBC.
Sports’ Assigned Physicals Check-in Times
6:30 p.m. Cheer, Pom, Tennis, Golf
7:00 p.m. Football
7:30 p.m. Basketball, Cross Country, Volleyball
8:00 p.m. Soccer, Swimming, Softball
8:30 p.m. Baseball, Track, Wrestling
