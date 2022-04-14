Posted: Apr 14, 2022 2:03 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 2:03 PM

Garrett Giles

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Bartlesville Public Schools will be adding additional 7th grade/middle school athletic opportunities.

7th grade teams will be added in football, girls’ basketball, and boys’ basketball. Middle school teams (7th & 8th combined) will be added in girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, and baseball.

Additional sport-specific information will be coming from the respective head coaches for each program in the coming weeks.

Required sports physicals for the 2022-23 school year will be offered at Bartlesville High School for middle school & high school athletes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Bring your $20 cash or check payable to ASBC.

Sports’ Assigned Physicals Check-in Times

6:30 p.m. Cheer, Pom, Tennis, Golf

7:00 p.m. Football

7:30 p.m. Basketball, Cross Country, Volleyball

8:00 p.m. Soccer, Swimming, Softball

8:30 p.m. Baseball, Track, Wrestling