Posted: Apr 14, 2022 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 11:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Candidates filing for offices in Washington County have until 5:00 p.m. on Good Friday to do so. Incumbents for every seat up for election in Washington County have filed so far.

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes, Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh, District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle, and District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap have all filed for re-election. No other candidates have filed for the positions so far.

Filing is open at the Washington County Election Board, located at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4. Candidates can file on Thursday until 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. when filing will officially close.

We will continue to monitor candidate filings throughout the week.