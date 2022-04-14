Posted: Apr 14, 2022 10:53 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 11:52 AM

Ty Loftis

With one day to go for candidates to file their names to be a part of the June 28th election, three Republicans have put their names in the hat to run for run for County Commissioner of District One in Osage County.

The incumbent Randall Jones will be running against former Oklahoma Wesleyan University President Dr. Everett Piper, former Pawhuska City Councilor John Brazee and Clay Hughs.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney has announced he will not run for re-election. Republicans Charlie Cartwright and Chad Ray are running for that office against Jimmy Grigg and Joe Williams.

Ed Quinton Jr. has announced that he will run for re-election as Osage County Assessor and Sally Hulse is running for re-election as Osage County Treasurer. The two Republicans have yet to face any challengers.