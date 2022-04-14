Posted: Apr 14, 2022 6:49 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2022 6:53 AM

Tom Davis

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was in Tulsa at Oral Roberts University for a rally for Senator James Lankford (R-OK), whom he endorses in the upcoming primary election. Cruz and Lankford then engaged with the media in a Q and A session prior to the rally that covered a range of topics"

Crisis at the Border

Senator Lankford has been an outspoken proponent of lifting Trump-era Title 42, which is the only regulation still in place since Biden took office in January 2022. Senator Lankford has been clear that the Biden Admin cannot pick and choose where the pandemic is happening but a plan must be in place when Title 42 is lifted.

Lankford, Curz and their Republican Colleagues are calling for Homeland Security chairman to hold a hearing on this impending crisis. Lankford also introduced a solution last week that would force the Administration to delay lifting Title 42 until DHS has a plan to control the chaos at the border

Last week, Lankford sat down with former DHS acting secretary Chad Wolf to discuss the failed border policies.

Energy Prices

Last week, Lankford led a group of Republican Senators to stand up for American energy production and traditional US energy as gas prices continue to rise.

Cruz explained that the energy prices are high by design and, that in fact, President Biden ran his campaign on the promise of shutting down oil, gas and coal in the US.

2nd Amendment Rights

Lankford introduced the Pistol Brace Protection Act, protecting Americans’ rights to own & use pistol braces without burdensome regulation, registration & taxation and recently called out the ATF for suppressing the 2nd amendment rights of Americans & demanded transparency for their regulations.

Cruz took on the topic of so-called "ghost guns" saying that a gun, by itself, is not the issue. Crime is the issue and there ar any number of weapons a crminal could use committing those crimes.

Parents & School Choice

Lankford led a letter to the Dept. of Justice demanding that they stop labeling parents as domestic terrorists. Cruz saids Lankford is an outspoken advocate for & is continually working to preserve school choice for parents & students.