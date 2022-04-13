Posted: Apr 13, 2022 2:21 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 3:47 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man was arrested on a warrant for a single felony count of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Kyle Suderman had charges presented during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police were doing surveillance on a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of De Bell Avenue on the morning of September 10, 2021. Officers approached a vehicle that was occupied by Suderman. Officers saw the defendant try to hide something in the center console of the vehicle.

Suderman appeared lethargic and spoke with slurred speech when officers asked him to leave the vehicle. Inside was a piece of foil with burnt residue and a blue pill. Suderman confirmed that the pill was fentanyl. The defendant had 12 “M30” fentanyl pills inside an unsealed bag in the vehicle.

Bond for Suderman was set at $35,000. The defendant is due back in court on Aprill22.