Posted: Apr 13, 2022 11:13 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2022 11:13 AM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska will have a few Easter Weekend festivities taking place this weekend. The Pawhuska Elks Lodge will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The First Baptist Church of Pawhuska is holding an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday at the City Park across from the fire station as well. Registration begins at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 11 a.m. They will have 6,000 eggs available for any kid in the community who wants to participate. Free bottled water and hot dogs are available. For more information, call 918-287-3703.