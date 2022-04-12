Posted: Apr 12, 2022 3:05 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 3:05 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's meeting, there was discussion regarding how to move forward with replacing outgoing Tourism Director for Osage County, Kelly Bland. It is believed that the process to transition into that role could take up to 100 days. That is why members of the tourism board were asking that they look to find an interim director while they search for someone to fill that role full time.

A meeting among members of the Osage County Tourism Board is slated to take place on Wednesday afternoon at the Botanic Gardens in Tulsa. At that meeting, they plan on trying to find someone to fill that position for the remainder of the fiscal year, if not a little bit longer.

County Clerk Robin Slack said as soon as the Tourism Board and the County Commissioners agree to the job description of the open position she will begin advertising that job.