Posted: Apr 12, 2022 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2022 12:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting discussing the renovations being made to the hospital in Fairfax. He talked about some of the things being done to improve the hospital as it currently stands.

Throughout the month of March, Miller EMS received 24 phone calls from Fairfax and there were only 21 transports from the Barnsdall community. McLemore said that calls for service are lower at the community level and the statewide level as well.