Posted: Apr 11, 2022 2:47 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Chris Shrader, the CEO of Oklahoma LED, was at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting. They are a company that goes around the state looking to convert hospitals, schools and other buildings into LED lighting. More than that, Shrader said they try to show those entities how to save money when making the conversion. Shrader goes through and talks about how they can help.

Shrader talks about the process they use to determine how much they could save Osage County.

The Board asked Shrader to leave a form with them so that they could gather more information and consider moving forward with the project.