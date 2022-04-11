Posted: Apr 11, 2022 1:52 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners perform their annual inspection of the Washington County Jail in Bartlesville on Monday.

Sheriff Scott Owen says they are currently working on upgrading the HVAC system and monitoring the roof, which is due for maintenance so they don't develop leaks. Owen says they have been replacing obsolete equipment, too. He says they are even looking to upgrade the lock system software.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) always looks to take care of issues as they arise. Sheriff Owen says they do not want a small problem to become a costly problem. He says they want to be good stewards of the taxpayer's dollars.

Discussion on the new inmate phone service system was held. Sheriff Owen says the new system has nearly eliminated lobby traffic. Owen says they used to have 20 to 40 families visiting their loved ones over the weekends alone. He says those numbers have dropped to four or five families.

Inmates are able to speak with family all week from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. with the improved phone service. Sheriff Owen says they were only able to offer phone services two times a week previously. Owen says the new system improves inmate morale. He says it helps families save money on travel as well.

Meanwhile, food is becoming an expensive commodity for the jail. Sheriff Owen says he believes food has gone up in price by nearly 40-percent. Owen says other items might cost more. He says they are even having a difficult time finding food items.

The WCSO has gone from spending roughly $20,000 to $30,000 a month on food for inmates. Sheriff Owen says they do their best to keep the costs down as low as they can while feeding the inmates the best quality of food that they can offer. He says all their food is dietician approved.

Sheriff Owen says he has a commendable staff that works hard to keep the facility clean and maintained. Owen says he believes the tour went really well. He says they have one of the finest facilities in the State of Oklahoma.

The support that comes from the taxpayers is appreciated by Sheriff Owen. Owen says the Washington County Sheriff's Office is also thankful for the Commissioners, who realize the responsibility the staff holds at the jail. He says the Commissioners go out of their way to ensure the jail staff is operating and maintaining the site properly.

The annual inspection of the Washington County Detention Center was done in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute.