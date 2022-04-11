Posted: Apr 11, 2022 12:05 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 12:05 PM

Ty Loftis

It was an emotional day at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, as Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland gave her final report. Bland said she has put her heart and soul into working for the county and enjoyed every bit of it.

Bland said she took the lead role of Pawhuska’s Chamber of Commerce Director because she wanted to see the county succeed and Bland also addressed the stipend she received.

All three commissioners thanked Bland for the hard work and dedication she has put into the county since she took the job.

At Monday’s meeting, there was also discussion regarding how the county will go about replacing Bland.