Posted: Apr 11, 2022 11:17 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

The statewide candidate filing period in Oklahoma begins at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 13.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says filing will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5:00 p.m. Friday, April 15.

Candidates for state offices need to file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

The following Washington County offices are expected to be filled this year:

County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commissioner District 1 and County Commissioner District 3.

Filing forms and information may be obtained by contacting the Washington County Election Board at 918.337.2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4 in the Bartlesville City Hall building. Regular office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Filing packets for both state and county offices are also available for download on the State Election Board’s website at oklahoma.gov/elections.