Posted: Apr 11, 2022 10:42 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2022 10:54 AM

Tom Davis

The clock is counting down to Tuesday, April 12, 2022 That's when the 2022 OK Cooking School featuring Jamie Dunn is live at the Bartlesville Community Center and will highlight special guests from the surrounding area as they demonstrate recipes on stage.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Bartlesville Radio's Dorea Potter and TIna Romine said the doors will open at 3:00 pm for booth browsing in Community Hall and you will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite cake!

Tickets are avialable for just $11 at the Bartlesville COmmnity Center box office.

Each attendee will also receive a goodie bag full of items from sponsors. We are also bringing back the local cookbook, which has family-favorite recipes from listeners in the area.