Posted: Apr 08, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

A man who found himself in a standoff with police officers in April of last year finds himself in trouble once again. While serving time in the Washington County Detention Center, it is alleged that Luke Irvin attempted to stab a police officer on December 8th, 2021.

Irvin was at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Irvin, who is representing himself, wished for a continuance because he claimed that security officers had taken his study papers away. Judge Jared Sigler denied that motion.

The State called Corporal Blackard to the stand who stated that Irvin had told the previous shift he would do whatever it took to force officers to taze him. Irvin was making a banging sound from his jail cell and when Blackard got to the cell, Irvin told Blackard to come in the cell and fight.

After unsuccessful attempts to calm Irvin down, Blackard entered the cell at which time Irvin revealed a pencil and made a motion as if to stab Blackard. Blackard was able to restrain Irvin before things escalated any further.

Blackard was the only person to testify on Friday, as Irvin began dis-obeying orders from Sigler. The hearing will be continued at a later time.