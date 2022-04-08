Posted: Apr 08, 2022 1:50 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 1:55 PM

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a letter to Mayor Tom Hays and the Dewey City Council when they meet again.

Chairman Mitch Antle has said in recent weeks that they wanted to respond appropriately to a letter read by Mayor Hays in March that called out the County for neglecting the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Antle has said the plan is to answers the questions posed in the City's letter. He said he has consulted legal counsel to ensure that they are not overstepping with their response.

The City of Dewey's letter was written in strong opposition to the proposed Green Country Expo Center, which voters may be presented with for approval this summer. The City fears it would ultimately replace the historic fairgrounds site in Dewey.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue.

As noted on the agenda, the Commissioners also plan to conduct their annual inspection of the Washington County Correctional Facility in accordance with Oklahoma State Statute. This is slated to take place at 9:45 a.m. at the jail, located at 611 SW Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Once the jail tour is complete, the Commissioners will return to cover a wide range of topics. The items listed for consideration are as follows:

Letter to Annette Smith regarding requisitioning/receiving officers.

Letter to Ms. Shannon Adcock regarding Free Fair Board.

Letter to Mr. Trevor Dorsey regarding reappointment to Washington County Public Facilities Authority for a one-year term.

Addendum to contract for sale of real estate, presented by Melissa Lindgren with Washington County Emergency Management.

In-Sight contracts between Insight Public Sector, Inc. and Washington County.

Resolution regarding donation to Washington County District 2.

Resolution regarding donation to the Washington County Fire Department from Phillips Petroleum.

Resolution regarding Treasurer Variance, Treasurer Misc and Treasurer General Official Depository Accounts.

Request for salary and benefits for Washington County Election Board Secretary for Mach 2022.

