News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 08, 2022 11:52 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 11:52 AM
Pathfinder Parkway Near Cherokee Bridge Closed
Garrett Giles
Pathfinder Parkway is closed at the Cherokee Bridge area near Johnstone Park due to ongoing work by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on the State-owned Highway 123 Bridge.
The City-owned path in this area will be closed for an indefinite period of time. No detour will be provided.
Path-users are asked to remain away from the area.
« Back to News