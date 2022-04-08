Posted: Apr 08, 2022 11:42 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 11:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2022 Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair was a success for many Osage Nation youth, as they were awarded many honors. A virtual event held at the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History is an annual event celebrating Native American youth learning Native languages.

Osage Language Teacher Dana Daylight teaches language at Pawhuska and Barnsdall and had this to say regarding her students’ hard work.

“I loved how each student had something different to share. Seeing their work lets me know they really are listening and taking in what we talk about in our class. I love the way they were able to convey their thoughts and put them into these posters.”

There were more than 300 entries submitted and 25 judges selected the winners. For a full list of winners and participants, visit the Osage Nation website.