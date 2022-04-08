Posted: Apr 08, 2022 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

It was Ladies Day on Capitol Call this past Friday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-95.1 as Rep. Judd Storm was out fighting fires in the Hulah area withthe volunteer fire fighters leaving the show in great hand with Senator Julie Daniels and Rep. Wendi Stearman.

Voter intergrity bills was the hot button issue for Senator Julie Daniels on Capitol Call on Friday.

Daniels explained tha during the pandemic-induced election chaos of 2020, the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) broke precedent by distributing grants to nearly 2,500 election offices. These Mark Zuckerberg-funded, “COVID-19 response grants”—or Zuckerbucks—found their way into nearly every state—including Oklahoma. More than half of Sooner State counties received these grants, pulling in a combined $2.8 million.

Daniels is working on legislation to combat those kind of actions in the future.

Rep Wendi Stearman brought up the touchy issues involving your local pharmacy versus the corporate pharmacies.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 1860, the Patient’s Right to Pharmacy Choice Act, is critical legislation for Oklahomans who value free competition in health care and their choice in pharmacies.

People in the rural communities are happy to have a personalized, hometown pharmacy to meet their needs. Unfortunately, over the years, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) force those customers to use large chain drugstores or mail order to get the lowest copay when utilizing their prescription insurance. For some, the nearest chain drugstore might be 20 miles one way in any direction.