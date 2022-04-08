Posted: Apr 08, 2022 8:05 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 9:39 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Community Foundation will again recognize the impactful contributions of three local families during its annual Legacy Hall of Fame gala. The event will be held on Saturday, May 14 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Milt Wilt and Laura Jenson with the Bartlesville Community Foundation gave us a preview of the event.

Receiving the 2022 Legacy award will be the Keleher and King families, both of which have generously contributed their time, talents, and treasure to make Bartlesville a more vibrant community. Receiving the 2022 Heritage award will be the Creel family , which first arrived in Washington County before statehood.

In 1975, Dan Keleher Sr. purchased United Outdoor Advertising in Bartlesville. He grew the business into the largest family-owned billboard company in Oklahoma. He and his wife, Dixie, raised their six children in Bartlesville, and both of them were very active in the community. Dan Keleher Jr., and his wife, Janie, carried on the family billboard business until last fall when they sold it in order to focus on Dan’s architectural work.

David B. King and his wife, Marilyn, moved to Bartlesville in 1980. He is a partner in the Robinett and King law firm. Both husband and wife along with their three adult sons also have spent many years giving to and participating in charitable work.