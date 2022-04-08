Posted: Apr 08, 2022 5:45 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2022 5:45 AM

Tom Davis

A Pawhuska man is hopitalized in a personal injury incident on County Road 3551 at County Road 3550, approximately 2.4 miles west and .6 miles north of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County late Thursday morning.

Paul Sims, 60, of Pawhuska was transported by Bartlesville EMS to the Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville, OK. and was admitted in critical condition due to medical conditions.