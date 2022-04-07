Posted: Apr 07, 2022 4:55 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 5:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Your donations to Project Tribute Foundation and the quick actions of on-duty officers with the Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) saves two lives.

Graphic courtesy of Project Tribute Foundation.

According to BPD Captain Jay Hastings, officers administered donated tourniquets from Project Tribute Foundation in the field during a deadly stabbing incident in Bartlesville on Wednesday night. Hastings says the non-profit's mission is to save lives, no matter who is on the receiving end. He says tourniquets are items the BPD didn't necessarily carry on them in the past, so it is vitally important that Project Tribute Foundation recognizes the importance of getting this gear in the hands of first responders.

Bartlesville Fire and EMS showed up two or three minutes after Officers Cody Loyd, Levi Johnson, and Billy McCall administered first aid to the three victims and the suspect. The tourniquets helped save the lives of 63-year-old Belinda Joan Long (the suspect's mother), who is listed in stable condition in a Tulsa hospital, and 49-year-old Charles Earnest Ford (the suspect's uncle), who is still listed in serious condition.

Capt. Hastings says he is proud of the three officers for their quick actions to provide first aid when they arrived at the scene. He says one or two minutes can make a difference when it comes to treating people with injuries. For more details regarding Wednesday's tragic stabbing incident in Bartlesville, click here.

Every Bartlesville Police Officer on the street is equipped with a tourniquet from Project Tribute Foundation. The BPD will receive replacement tourniquets. The non-profit looks to provide lifesaving equipment to any and all first responders (i.e. police officers, firefighters and paramedics) that are in need of gear.

Tourniquets provided by Project Tribute Foundation to first responders have saved the lives of four people so far, including the two surviving victims in Bartlesville this week. The other two tourniquets used to save lives were utilized by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

If you wish to donate to Project Tribute Foundation, you can visit their website.

You can also donate to the non-profit through PayPal and Venmo.