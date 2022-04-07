Posted: Apr 07, 2022 2:33 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man arrested in conjunction with a multi-victim stabbing incident that left one person dead appeared in court on Thursday. Dustin Blackfeet was present for a probable cause hearing at the Washington County Courthouse.

Charges have not yet been filed, but the defendant could be facing two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be pursuing additional charges through Federal Court for the homicide of 33-year-old Andrea Long, due to her being a Native American citizen.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on the 200 block of Fenway Avenue in Bartlesville around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. There were three alleged stabbing victims, the two that survived were members of Blackfeet’s family as well. Both received medical attention after the incident.

During a forensic interview that was conducted Blackfeet admitted to stabbing the two surviving victims. He stated later in the interview that his intent was to kill everyone as fast as possible so they did not get away.

The Washington County District Attorney’s office is still gathering information on the case and could be ready to file formal charges by Monday. Judge Kyra Franks set Blackfeet’s bond at $1,000,000 with a condition of no contact with the victims.

