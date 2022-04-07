Posted: Apr 07, 2022 11:28 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 12:25 PM

Garrett Giles

This max occupancy for the class has been reached.

*****ORIGINAL STORY BELOW*****

The Bartlesville Police Department and Tri County Tech will soon host the 2nd Annual "Women's Self-Defense – Fight Back" course.

The class will take place on Monday, May 2, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Tri County Tech Strategy Center Training Room, located at 6105 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. A max of 20 participants will learn hands-on self-defense in a relaxed environment, including:

----------

Awareness Tips

Risk Reduction

Elbow Strikes

Knee Strikes

Basic Takedowns

Simple Escape Strategies

----------

To register, contact Jennifer Perdue at 918.338.4050, or send an email to jlperdue@cityofbartlesville.org.