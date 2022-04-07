Posted: Apr 07, 2022 11:15 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Three students at Bartlesville High School are among 118 statewide who were selected to receive the 2022 State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence. Jacob Duhon and Becca Waller will be awarded for their skills in instrumental music, and Joyce Yang will be awarded for her piano playing.

The students will be recognized at the 32nd annual recognition program, hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education, and Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma, which will be held on April 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Guthrie.

High school juniors and seniors will be recognized individually in the ceremony for their remarkable talents and will receive awards in dance, drama/theater, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music. Teachers will also be honored for their leadership and support of quality arts education and academic excellence in Oklahoma schools.

In a statement, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said:

"I am incredibly proud of these students and their teachers. Studying the arts is associated with gains in math, reading, critical thinking and verbal skills, as well as motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of arts educators, these students are well rounded and well prepared for a successful future. I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments."

Dr. Isolete De Almeida, Chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, said:

“This award is the highest accolade by the State of Oklahoma honoring students, teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence. The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture. A well known art educator, Elliot Eisner, once said that the arts teach 10 very important life lessons. Among those lessons is the lesson to see different perspectives, to make good judgements, and change according to difficulties. We celebrate these skills as we recognize students who are excelling in the arts.”