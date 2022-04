Posted: Apr 07, 2022 10:59 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Fairgrounds will be hosting a cash money bull riding tour next Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Entry fees are $50 and must be paid before the event starts. Memberships cost $100.

Tickets cost $8 for adults and those 12 and under are admitted for $4 at the gate. For more information you can call Kenny Lawrence at 918-504-2106.