Posted: Apr 07, 2022 10:15 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 2:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Details emerge for a stabbing in Bartlesville that has left one dead and two others injured.

39-year-old Dustin James Blackfeet was arrested for allegedly stabbing three family members before stabbing himself around 7:00 on Wednesday night. Blackfeet was treated and later arrested.

Bartlesville Police Captain Kevin Ickleberry says Blackfeet is set to be charged through Washington County District Court with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Capt. Ickleberry says the incident was obviously family related as there appears to be some sort of disagreement that led to the tragic incident. He says the Bartlesville Police Department is working hard to mitigate these types of situations.

33-year-old Andrea Long, Blackfeet's half-sister, was pronounced deceased at the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be pursuing additional charges through Federal Court for the homicide of Long, due to her being a Native American citizen.

The suspect’s mother, 63-year-old Belinda Joan Long, has been treated for stab wounds and is in stable condition in a Tulsa hospital. Blackfeet's uncle, 49-year-old Charles Ernest Ford, remains in a Tulsa hospital ICU in serious condition.

Blackfeet is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He is set to appear for arraignment on Thursday afternoon.

Parties involved in this case include the Bartlesville Police Department, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This case remains under investigation.