Posted: Apr 07, 2022 8:04 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2022 9:08 AM

Tom Davis

Join Elder Care in celebrating the 24th Annual The Good, The Bad & The BBQ charity event hosted by Robert & Mandie Hughes at the Hughes Ranch just minutes southwest of downtown Bartlesville on Highway 123.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday, Angie Thompson with Elder Care said the proceeds from this event directly support the many programs that Elder Care provides to seniors and caregivers in Washington, Nowata, and Osage counties.

The evening includes food from Dink’s BBQ, music & dancing, a cash bar, entertainment by DJ Brandon, and live & silent auctions, all held on the grounds of the Ranch. Tickets are $100 per person and reserved tables of 8 are $1,000.

For tax purposes, FMV is $12 per person. Seating is limited.

Logon to https://abouteldercare.org/bbq/ for more ticket information.

Event Details:

Hughes Ranch

May 7, 2022

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm